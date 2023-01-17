Global X CleanTech ETF (NASDAQ:CTEC) Short Interest Update

Global X CleanTech ETF (NASDAQ:CTEC – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 159,700 shares, an increase of 1,001.4% from the December 15th total of 14,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 25,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.3 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTEC. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Global X CleanTech ETF by 38.7% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 15,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after buying an additional 4,426 shares during the period. Money Design Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Global X CleanTech ETF by 20.2% in the second quarter. Money Design Co. Ltd. now owns 422,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,752,000 after buying an additional 70,974 shares in the last quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE acquired a new stake in Global X CleanTech ETF in the second quarter valued at about $60,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global X CleanTech ETF during the second quarter valued at about $266,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Global X CleanTech ETF by 176.2% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 59,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $814,000 after purchasing an additional 38,111 shares in the last quarter.

Get Global X CleanTech ETF alerts:

Global X CleanTech ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ CTEC traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $16.66. The company had a trading volume of 300 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,700. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $15.59 and its 200-day moving average is $15.21. Global X CleanTech ETF has a 1-year low of $11.72 and a 1-year high of $17.92.

Global X CleanTech ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th were given a dividend of $0.026 per share. This is a boost from Global X CleanTech ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Global X CleanTech ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X CleanTech ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.