Globalink Investment Inc. (NASDAQ:GLLI) Short Interest Update

Globalink Investment Inc. (NASDAQ:GLLI – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,500 shares, a decrease of 94.0% from the December 15th total of 41,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 23,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Shares of NASDAQ:GLLI remained flat at $10.25 during trading on Tuesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,442. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $10.11 and its 200 day moving average is $10.02. Globalink Investment has a 12-month low of $9.79 and a 12-month high of $10.26.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Spartan Fund Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Globalink Investment during the third quarter worth $1,245,000. Bulldog Investors LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Globalink Investment during the second quarter worth $209,000. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Globalink Investment during the first quarter worth $535,000. Karpus Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Globalink Investment during the second quarter worth $508,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Globalink Investment by 22.1% during the second quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 122,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,210,000 after acquiring an additional 22,143 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.94% of the company’s stock.

Globalink Investment Inc does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify and acquire business in the technology industry within the e-commerce and payments sectors in North America, Europe, South East Asia, and Asia excluding China, Hong Kong, and Macau.

