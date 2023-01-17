GMX (GMX) Price Reaches $49.41 on Top Exchanges

GMX (GMX) traded down 1.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on January 17th. GMX has a total market cap of $414.52 million and $22.22 million worth of GMX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One GMX token can now be purchased for $49.41 or 0.00232027 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, GMX has traded 10.3% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00003109 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0598 or 0.00000281 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0742 or 0.00000348 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 46.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $91.89 or 0.00431203 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0232 or 0.00000109 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 18.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6,450.11 or 0.30267275 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $159.47 or 0.00748316 BTC.

GMX Profile

GMX launched on August 30th, 2021. GMX’s total supply is 8,856,637 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,388,698 tokens. GMX’s official Twitter account is @gmx_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for GMX is gmx.io. The official message board for GMX is medium.com/@gmx.io.

Buying and Selling GMX

According to CryptoCompare, “GMX is a decentralized spot and perpetual exchange. GMX (GMX) is the utility and governance token, and also accrues 30% of the platform's generated fees.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GMX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade GMX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy GMX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

