Goldfinch Price Hits $0.56 on Exchanges (GFI)

Goldfinch (GFI) traded 6.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on January 17th. One Goldfinch token can currently be bought for approximately $0.56 or 0.00002620 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Goldfinch has traded 18.6% higher against the US dollar. Goldfinch has a total market capitalization of $19.81 million and $236,351.09 worth of Goldfinch was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Goldfinch Token Profile

Goldfinch launched on January 11th, 2022. Goldfinch’s total supply is 114,285,714 tokens and its circulating supply is 35,549,098 tokens. Goldfinch’s official Twitter account is @goldfinch_fi and its Facebook page is accessible here. Goldfinch’s official website is goldfinch.finance. The official message board for Goldfinch is medium.com/goldfinch-fi.

Goldfinch Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Goldfinch is a decentralized protocol that allows for crypto borrowing without crypto collateral. By incorporating the principle of “trust through consensus”, the Goldfinch protocol creates a way for borrowers to show creditworthiness based on the collective assessment of other participants rather than based on their crypto assets.”

