Green Organic Dutchman (TSE:TGOD) Shares Down 2.9%

The Green Organic Dutchman Holdings Ltd. (TSE:TGOD – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 2.9% on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.17 and last traded at C$0.17. Approximately 19,704,275 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 642% from the average daily volume of 2,656,874 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.18.
Green Organic Dutchman Trading Down 2.9 %
The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.77. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.17. The stock has a market capitalization of C$89.95 million and a P/E ratio of -0.65.
Green Organic Dutchman Company Profile
The Green Organic Dutchman Holdings Ltd., through its subsidiaries, produces and sells organic cannabis in Canada. It offers organic cannabis products, such as cannabis plants, cannabis plant seeds, dried cannabis, fresh cannabis, cannabis oils, cannabis topicals, cannabis extracts, and edible cannabis to retailers or distributors, and federal licensed entities.
See Also
- 4 High-Yield Dividend Kings For 2023
- Will 2023 be a Good Year for Goodyear Tire Stock?
- Lululemon Stock, Buying Opportunity on Lowered Guidance?
- Is Delta On Track To Hit A Fresh 52-Week High?
- Should You Add These Warren Buffett Stocks to Your Portfolio?
Receive News & Ratings for Green Organic Dutchman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Green Organic Dutchman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.