Greenspring Advisors LLC Buys 1,809 Shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Greenspring Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 34.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,053 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,809 shares during the period. Greenspring Advisors LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $284,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 66.6% during the third quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 688 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 716.0% during the second quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 767 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 673 shares during the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 100.0% during the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 125.0% in the third quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. 72.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wells Fargo & Company Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:WFC traded down $0.47 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $43.75. 678,816 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,867,416. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $166.71 billion, a PE ratio of 14.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.18. Wells Fargo & Company has a 12 month low of $36.54 and a 12 month high of $60.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84.

Wells Fargo & Company Announces Dividend

Wells Fargo & Company ( NYSE:WFC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 13th. The financial services provider reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.28 by ($0.61). Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 15.91% and a return on equity of 9.28%. The firm had revenue of $19.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.38 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 4th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.22%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Wells Fargo & Company in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup raised their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $48.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays raised their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered Wells Fargo & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $49.00 to $46.00 in a report on Tuesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $54.19.

Wells Fargo & Company Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

Featured Articles

