Grin Trading 19.3% Lower This Week (GRIN)

Grin (GRIN) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on January 17th. Grin has a total market cap of $7.08 million and approximately $1.01 million worth of Grin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Grin has traded 19.3% lower against the dollar. One Grin coin can now be purchased for $0.0721 or 0.00000340 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21,218.78 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0849 or 0.00000400 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $87.61 or 0.00412897 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.45 or 0.00016280 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $173.08 or 0.00815701 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.99 or 0.00103611 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $124.31 or 0.00585832 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001358 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004730 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.62 or 0.00210286 BTC.

Grin Profile

Grin (GRIN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the C31 hashing algorithm. It launched on January 15th, 2019. Grin’s total supply is 98,212,860 coins. Grin’s official Twitter account is @grin_privacy and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Grin is https://reddit.com/r/grincoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Grin is grin.mw. The official message board for Grin is forum.grin.mw.

Grin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Grin empowers anyone to transact or save modern money without the fear of external control or oppression. Grin is designed for the decades to come, not just tomorrow. Grin wants to be usable by everyone, regardless of borders, culture, skills or access. Grin has no amounts and no addresses. Transactions can be trivially aggregated. To hide where a newly created transaction comes from, it gets relayed privately (a “random walk”) among peers before it is publicly announced.Github”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Grin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Grin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Grin using one of the exchanges listed above.

