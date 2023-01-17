Gulfport Energy (OTCMKTS:GPORQ) Reaches New 12-Month High at $81.52

Gulfport Energy Co. (OTCMKTS:GPORQ – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $81.52 and last traded at $80.09, with a volume of 39981 shares. The stock had previously closed at $80.41.

Gulfport Energy Trading Down 0.4 %

The business’s 50-day moving average is $77.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $85.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.88 billion, a PE ratio of -24.37 and a beta of 5.51.

Gulfport Energy Company Profile

Gulfport Energy Corporation engages in the exploration, development, acquisition, and production of natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States. Its principal properties include Utica Shale covering an area of approximately 205,000 net reservoir acres primarily located in Eastern Ohio; and SCOOP covering an area of approximately 76,000 net reservoir acres primarily located in Oklahoma.

