GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO) Price Target Increased to $62.00 by Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $53.00 to $62.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Cowen decreased their target price on GXO Logistics from $67.00 to $62.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on GXO Logistics in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. They set a neutral rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price target on shares of GXO Logistics from $55.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of GXO Logistics from $67.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of GXO Logistics from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and lifted their target price for the company from $45.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $63.50.

Shares of NYSE:GXO opened at $53.26 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.54. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $44.21 and its 200-day moving average is $42.61. GXO Logistics has a 52-week low of $32.10 and a 52-week high of $91.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99.

GXO Logistics ( NYSE:GXO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.29 billion. GXO Logistics had a return on equity of 12.90% and a net margin of 2.36%. Equities research analysts predict that GXO Logistics will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current year.

In other GXO Logistics news, CEO Malcolm Wilson bought 4,174 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $43.97 per share, with a total value of $183,530.78. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 45,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,001,030.73. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 11.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GXO. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in shares of GXO Logistics by 337.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 537 shares during the period. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of GXO Logistics in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of GXO Logistics in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of GXO Logistics by 93.6% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 437 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of GXO Logistics by 88.7% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 449 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.47% of the company’s stock.

GXO Logistics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company provides warehousing and distribution, order fulfilment, e-commerce, and other supply chain services, as well as reverse logistics or returns management services. As of December 31, 2021, it operated in approximately 906 facilities.

