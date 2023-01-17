GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO) Price Target Increased to $62.00 by Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $53.00 to $62.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a buy rating on the stock.
Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Cowen decreased their target price on GXO Logistics from $67.00 to $62.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on GXO Logistics in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. They set a neutral rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price target on shares of GXO Logistics from $55.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of GXO Logistics from $67.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of GXO Logistics from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and lifted their target price for the company from $45.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $63.50.
GXO Logistics Trading Up 2.7 %
Shares of NYSE:GXO opened at $53.26 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.54. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $44.21 and its 200-day moving average is $42.61. GXO Logistics has a 52-week low of $32.10 and a 52-week high of $91.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other GXO Logistics news, CEO Malcolm Wilson bought 4,174 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $43.97 per share, with a total value of $183,530.78. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 45,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,001,030.73. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 11.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional Trading of GXO Logistics
A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GXO. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in shares of GXO Logistics by 337.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 537 shares during the period. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of GXO Logistics in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of GXO Logistics in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of GXO Logistics by 93.6% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 437 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of GXO Logistics by 88.7% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 449 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.47% of the company’s stock.
About GXO Logistics
GXO Logistics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company provides warehousing and distribution, order fulfilment, e-commerce, and other supply chain services, as well as reverse logistics or returns management services. As of December 31, 2021, it operated in approximately 906 facilities.
