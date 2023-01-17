Harmony Gold Mining (NYSE:HMY) Shares Gap Down to $4.07

Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited (NYSE:HMY – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $4.07, but opened at $3.88. Harmony Gold Mining shares last traded at $3.92, with a volume of 65,604 shares trading hands.

Separately, StockNews.com cut Harmony Gold Mining from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $3.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sawtooth Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Harmony Gold Mining in the second quarter worth $33,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Harmony Gold Mining during the first quarter valued at about $54,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Harmony Gold Mining by 41.2% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 11,182 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 3,264 shares in the last quarter. O Dell Group LLC purchased a new stake in Harmony Gold Mining during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Harmony Gold Mining by 334.9% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 12,816 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 9,869 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 36.50% of the company’s stock.

Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited engages in the exploration, extraction, and processing of gold. The company also explores for uranium, silver, copper, and molybdenum deposits. It has eight underground operations in the Witwatersrand Basin; an open-pit mine on the Kraaipan Greenstone Belt; and various surface source operations in South Africa.

