Harmony Gold Mining (NYSE:HMY) Shares Gap Down to $4.07

Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited (NYSE:HMY – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $4.07, but opened at $3.88. Harmony Gold Mining shares last traded at $3.92, with a volume of 65,604 shares trading hands.
Separately, StockNews.com cut Harmony Gold Mining from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th.
The company has a 50-day moving average price of $3.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.
Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited engages in the exploration, extraction, and processing of gold. The company also explores for uranium, silver, copper, and molybdenum deposits. It has eight underground operations in the Witwatersrand Basin; an open-pit mine on the Kraaipan Greenstone Belt; and various surface source operations in South Africa.
