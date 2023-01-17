HCM Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:HCMA) Short Interest Update

HCM Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:HCMA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,700 shares, a decline of 93.9% from the December 15th total of 44,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 47,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On HCM Acquisition

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sculptor Capital LP raised its stake in shares of HCM Acquisition by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 99,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,004,000 after purchasing an additional 49,998 shares in the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP acquired a new stake in HCM Acquisition during the second quarter worth about $3,012,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in HCM Acquisition during the second quarter worth about $4,985,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC acquired a new stake in HCM Acquisition during the second quarter worth about $502,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in HCM Acquisition during the second quarter worth about $5,465,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.14% of the company’s stock.

HCM Acquisition Stock Performance

Shares of HCM Acquisition stock traded up $0.08 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $10.34. The company had a trading volume of 2,977,136 shares, compared to its average volume of 775,334. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $10.24 and its 200-day moving average is $10.13. HCM Acquisition has a fifty-two week low of $9.87 and a fifty-two week high of $10.81.

HCM Acquisition Company Profile

HCM Acquisition Corp does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Stamford, Connecticut.

