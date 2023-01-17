Helium (HNT) Market Capitalization Tops $445.22 Million

Helium (HNT) traded up 8.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on January 17th. In the last week, Helium has traded 63.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. Helium has a market cap of $445.22 million and approximately $7.23 million worth of Helium was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Helium coin can currently be purchased for approximately $3.25 or 0.00015324 BTC on exchanges.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00003088 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0594 or 0.00000279 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0737 or 0.00000347 BTC.
- Terra (LUNA) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00009850 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 42.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000005 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $91.23 or 0.00429095 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0232 or 0.00000109 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 18.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6,403.43 or 0.30119288 BTC.
Helium uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 1st, 2019. Helium’s total supply is 223,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 136,782,030 coins. The Reddit community for Helium is https://reddit.com/r/heliumnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Helium’s official message board is chat.helium.com. Helium’s official website is www.helium.com. Helium’s official Twitter account is @helium and its Facebook page is accessible here.
It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Helium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Helium should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Helium using one of the exchanges listed above.
