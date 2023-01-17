Helium Tops One Day Trading Volume of $6.63 Million (HNT)

Helium (HNT) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on January 17th. Helium has a total market cap of $449.53 million and $6.63 million worth of Helium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Helium has traded 63.4% higher against the dollar. One Helium coin can currently be bought for $3.29 or 0.00015409 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00003077 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0599 or 0.00000281 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0744 or 0.00000348 BTC.
- Terra (LUNA) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00009774 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 47.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000005 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $92.07 or 0.00431347 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded 12.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0230 or 0.00000108 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6,462.54 or 0.30277408 BTC.
Helium Coin Profile
Helium uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 1st, 2019. Helium’s total supply is 223,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 136,788,501 coins. The Reddit community for Helium is https://reddit.com/r/heliumnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Helium’s official Twitter account is @helium and its Facebook page is accessible here. Helium’s official website is www.helium.com. The official message board for Helium is chat.helium.com.
Buying and Selling Helium
