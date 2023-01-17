Hercules Site Services Plc (LON:HERC) Announces Dividend of GBX 1.12

Hercules Site Services Plc (LON:HERC – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Monday, January 16th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 23rd will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.12 ($0.01) per share on Friday, March 24th. This represents a yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 23rd. This is an increase from Hercules Site Services’s previous dividend of $0.60. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Hercules Site Services Price Performance

Shares of LON:HERC opened at GBX 55.20 ($0.67) on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 52.98 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 50.34. The stock has a market capitalization of £32.37 million and a PE ratio of -22.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 213.95. Hercules Site Services has a 12 month low of GBX 40 ($0.49) and a 12 month high of GBX 65 ($0.79).

Get Hercules Site Services alerts:

About Hercules Site Services

(Get Rating)

Recommended Stories

Hercules Site Services Plc engages in general construction and civil engineering for construction industry. The company offers labour supply, as well as delivers civils projects; hires suction excavators and other plants; and provides digital solutions for construction recruitment and workforce management.

Receive News & Ratings for Hercules Site Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hercules Site Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.