Hercules Site Services Plc (LON:HERC) Announces Dividend of GBX 1.12

Hercules Site Services Plc (LON:HERC – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Monday, January 16th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 23rd will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.12 ($0.01) per share on Friday, March 24th. This represents a yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 23rd. This is an increase from Hercules Site Services’s previous dividend of $0.60. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
Hercules Site Services Price Performance
Shares of LON:HERC opened at GBX 55.20 ($0.67) on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 52.98 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 50.34. The stock has a market capitalization of £32.37 million and a PE ratio of -22.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 213.95. Hercules Site Services has a 12 month low of GBX 40 ($0.49) and a 12 month high of GBX 65 ($0.79).
About Hercules Site Services
Recommended Stories
- Is Visa Stock About To Hit An All Time High?
- 2 Hot Stocks The Insiders Are Buying
- $2,000 at Alphabet’s YouTube Purchase: You’d Be Up This Much.
- Michael Burry is Bearish on Stocks Again and Heres Why
- Don’t Miss These 2 Mid-Cap Techs That Broke Out Last Week
Receive News & Ratings for Hercules Site Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hercules Site Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.