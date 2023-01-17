Heritage Global Inc. (NASDAQ:HGBL) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Heritage Global Inc. (NASDAQ:HGBL – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 8,000 shares, a decrease of 68.1% from the December 15th total of 25,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 75,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.
Heritage Global Price Performance
Heritage Global stock remained flat at $2.74 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. 75,036 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 104,794. The stock has a market cap of $101.19 million, a PE ratio of 15.28 and a beta of 1.35. Heritage Global has a one year low of $1.02 and a one year high of $2.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.97. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.94.
Heritage Global (NASDAQ:HGBL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $12.66 million for the quarter. Heritage Global had a net margin of 15.97% and a return on equity of 18.49%.
Heritage Global Company Profile
Heritage Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset services company with focus on financial and industrial asset transactions. The company provides market making, acquisitions, dispositions, valuations, and secured lending services. It focuses on identifying, valuing, acquiring, and monetizing underlying tangible and intangible assets.
