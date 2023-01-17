Hillstream BioPharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:HILS) Short Interest Down 90.8% in December

Hillstream BioPharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:HILS – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 10,000 shares, a decline of 90.8% from the December 15th total of 108,300 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 279,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Institutional Trading of Hillstream BioPharma

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Hillstream BioPharma stock. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Hillstream BioPharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:HILS – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 23,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned about 0.21% of Hillstream BioPharma as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

Hillstream BioPharma Stock Up 3.3 %

Shares of HILS traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $0.44. 111,693 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 79,639. Hillstream BioPharma has a 12-month low of $0.30 and a 12-month high of $4.24. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.75.

About Hillstream BioPharma

Hillstream BioPharma ( NASDAQ:HILS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter.

Hillstream BioPharma, Inc, a pre-clinical biotechnology company, develops novel therapeutic candidates targeting ferroptosis, an anti-cancer mechanism resulting in iron mediated cell death (IMCD) for the treatment resistant cancers. The company's product candidate is HSB-1216, an IMCD inducer targeting solid tumors.

