Hive Price Hits $0.36 on Top Exchanges (HIVE)

Hive (HIVE) traded 1.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on January 17th. Over the last seven days, Hive has traded 24.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. Hive has a total market cap of $172.22 million and approximately $6.97 million worth of Hive was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Hive coin can now be bought for about $0.36 or 0.00001690 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00003070 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0599 or 0.00000281 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0743 or 0.00000348 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00009769 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 46.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $91.97 or 0.00431306 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 12.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0231 or 0.00000108 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $6,455.96 or 0.30274517 BTC.

Hive Profile

Hive (HIVE) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 20th, 2020. Hive’s total supply is 477,775,527 coins. Hive’s official Twitter account is @hiveblocks and its Facebook page is accessible here. Hive’s official message board is peakd.com/@hiveio. The Reddit community for Hive is https://reddit.com/r/hivenetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Hive is hive.io.

Buying and Selling Hive

According to CryptoCompare, “Hive is an open-source blockchain, forged in years of development to bring Web 3.0 to the world. With a diverse community of stakeholders and without controlling bad actors, individuals can experience true ownership in a decentralized blockchain & cryptocurrency.Hive distributes the new coins based on the Proof of Brain mechanism (PoB). Although it also distributes it to the stake holders trough curation and staking rewards so it’s a bit of hybrid, DPoS/PoB. Hive was created as an independent and decentralized fork of the Steem blockchain.The Hive network comes with two classes of cryptocurrency assets named HIVE and Hive Backed Dollars (HBD). Moreover, HIVE exists both under a liquid form (simply called HIVE) and a staked form (called Hive Power). HIVE is the liquid currency of the Hive ecosystem.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hive directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hive should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Hive using one of the exchanges listed above.

