Hohimer Wealth Management LLC Purchases 599 Shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Hohimer Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,315 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 599 shares during the quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $2,815,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 119.4% in the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 452 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its position in shares of TJX Companies by 117.7% during the second quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 468 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the period. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. bought a new stake in shares of TJX Companies during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in shares of TJX Companies in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of TJX Companies in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Institutional investors own 91.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TJX has been the subject of several research reports. Cowen upped their target price on TJX Companies from $84.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on TJX Companies from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on TJX Companies from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Gordon Haskett raised TJX Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on TJX Companies from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.67.

TJX Companies Stock Performance

Shares of TJX stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $81.49. 75,800 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,704,945. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $53.69 and a 12-month high of $83.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The company has a market cap of $94.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $78.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.33.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 16th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.06. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 62.97% and a net margin of 6.90%. The firm had revenue of $12.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.27 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TJX Companies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, February 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.295 per share. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 8th. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.11%.

Insider Activity at TJX Companies

In other TJX Companies news, EVP Kenneth Canestrari sold 4,100 shares of TJX Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.51, for a total value of $321,891.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 126,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,956,795.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Amy B. Lane sold 3,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.86, for a total transaction of $252,352.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 26,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,092,234.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kenneth Canestrari sold 4,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.51, for a total value of $321,891.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 126,822 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,956,795.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 30,231 shares of company stock valued at $2,405,249. 0.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

TJX Companies Company Profile

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

