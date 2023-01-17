Home Capital Group (TSE:HCG) Stock Rating Lowered by Raymond James

Raymond James downgraded shares of Home Capital Group (TSE:HCG – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report released on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has C$44.00 price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of C$47.00.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. National Bankshares downgraded Home Capital Group from a sector perform rating to a tender rating and upped their price objective for the stock from C$30.00 to C$44.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Scotiabank increased their price target on Home Capital Group from C$35.00 to C$44.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Home Capital Group from C$37.00 to C$36.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Home Capital Group from C$44.00 to C$45.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Finally, TD Securities set a C$43.00 target price on Home Capital Group and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, September 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of C$42.67.

TSE HCG opened at C$42.27 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of C$1.60 billion and a PE ratio of 11.09. Home Capital Group has a one year low of C$23.82 and a one year high of C$43.02. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$39.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$31.59.

Home Capital Group ( TSE:HCG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported C$0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$1.06 by C($0.11). The business had revenue of C$118.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$121.80 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Home Capital Group will post 5.0300008 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 29th. Home Capital Group’s payout ratio is 11.81%.

Home Capital Group Inc, through its subsidiary, Home Trust Company, provides residential and nonresidential mortgage lending, securitization of residential mortgage products, consumer lending, and credit card services in Canada. It offers deposits through brokers and financial planners under the Oaken Financial brand.

