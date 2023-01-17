Hookipa Pharma (NASDAQ:HOOK) Trading 3% Higher

Hookipa Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:HOOK – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 3% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $1.10 and last traded at $1.03. 233,149 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 8% from the average session volume of 252,688 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.00.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Hookipa Pharma from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Bank of America cut shares of Hookipa Pharma from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.25.

Hookipa Pharma Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $56.35 million, a PE ratio of -0.67 and a beta of 0.75. The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.93 and its 200 day moving average is $1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 4.98 and a current ratio of 4.98.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hookipa Pharma

Hookipa Pharma ( NASDAQ:HOOK Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $2.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.26 million. Hookipa Pharma had a negative return on equity of 61.17% and a negative net margin of 715.76%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Hookipa Pharma Inc will post -1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in Hookipa Pharma in the 3rd quarter worth $51,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Hookipa Pharma by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,763,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,364,000 after acquiring an additional 111,890 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Hookipa Pharma by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 290,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,000 after acquiring an additional 28,263 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Hookipa Pharma by 50.2% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 142,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,000 after acquiring an additional 47,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Hookipa Pharma in the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.30% of the company’s stock.

Hookipa Pharma Company Profile

HOOKIPA Pharma Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops immunotherapeutics targeting infectious diseases and cancers based on its proprietary arenavirus platform. The company's lead infectious disease product candidate is HB-101, which is in a randomized double-blinded Phase 2 clinical trial in cytomegalovirus-negative patients awaiting kidney transplantation from cytomegalovirus-positive donors.

