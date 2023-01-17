Hop Protocol (HOP) Price Tops $0.0705 on Major Exchanges

Hop Protocol (HOP) traded down 8.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on January 17th. In the last seven days, Hop Protocol has traded up 0.9% against the U.S. dollar. Hop Protocol has a total market cap of $110.45 million and approximately $167,515.49 worth of Hop Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Hop Protocol token can currently be purchased for $0.0705 or 0.00000331 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Hop Protocol

Hop Protocol’s launch date was May 5th, 2021. Hop Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. Hop Protocol’s official Twitter account is @hopprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. Hop Protocol’s official message board is hop.mirror.xyz. Hop Protocol’s official website is hop.exchange.

Hop Protocol Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Hop is a scalable rollup-to-rollup general token bridge. It allows users to send tokens from one rollup to another almost immediately without having to wait for the rollup’s challenge period.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hop Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hop Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Hop Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

