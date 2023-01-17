Horizen (ZEN) Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $141.89 Million

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 2.3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on January 17th. During the last week, Horizen has traded 19.8% higher against the US dollar. Horizen has a market capitalization of $141.89 million and $17.51 million worth of Horizen was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Horizen coin can currently be purchased for $10.69 or 0.00050400 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $44.81 or 0.00211178 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.97 or 0.00075250 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001951 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00001071 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002400 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0465 or 0.00000219 BTC.

Horizen Coin Profile

Horizen is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on May 1st, 2017. Horizen’s total supply is 13,268,338 coins. The Reddit community for Horizen is /r/Horizen/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Horizen’s official Twitter account is @horizenglobal and its Facebook page is accessible here. Horizen’s official message board is forum.horizen.global. Horizen’s official website is www.horizen.io.

Buying and Selling Horizen

According to CryptoCompare, “Horizen is an inclusive ecosystem where everyone is empowered and rewarded for their contributions. Horizen’s massively scalable platform enables businesses and developers to quickly and affordably create their own public or private blockchains utilizing the largest node network in the industry. Horizen’s Sidechain SDK provides all necessary components for easy and fast deployment of a fully customizable blockchain.Horizen's native cryptocurrency, ZEN, is a mineable PoW coin currently trading on exchanges including Bittrex, Binance, and Changelly. ZEN is integrated on major wallets including Horizen's flagship app, Sphere by Horizen, a multifunctional wallet that serves as an interface with most Horizen products and services.We use the APIs from https://explorer.horizen.io/ and https://zen.tokenview.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Horizen directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Horizen should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Horizen using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

