HOYA Co. (OTCMKTS:HOCPY) Short Interest Down 82.6% in December

HOYA Co. (OTCMKTS:HOCPY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, a drop of 82.6% from the December 15th total of 11,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 89,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of HOCPY stock traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $102.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 36,677 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,438. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $100.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $99.71. The company has a market capitalization of $36.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.51, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.67. HOYA has a fifty-two week low of $82.15 and a fifty-two week high of $142.32. The company has a quick ratio of 3.76, a current ratio of 4.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

HOYA (OTCMKTS:HOCPY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The technology company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. HOYA had a return on equity of 22.19% and a net margin of 24.76%. Sell-side analysts forecast that HOYA will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded HOYA from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, January 8th.

HOYA Corporation, a med-tech company, provides high-tech and medical products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Life Care, Information Technology, and Other. The company offers life care products, including eyeglass and contact lenses; medical endoscopes; intraocular lenses; laparoscopic surgical instruments; automatic endoscope cleaning equipment; and other medical related products, such as prosthetic ceramic fillers and metallic implants for orthopedics.

