Hoylecohen LLC Decreases Position in Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI)

Hoylecohen LLC lowered its position in Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 56,163 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,150 shares during the quarter. Hoylecohen LLC’s holdings in Donaldson were worth $2,753,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DCI. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Donaldson by 13.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,767,711 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $325,798,000 after purchasing an additional 824,842 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Donaldson by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,996,071 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $571,026,000 after purchasing an additional 413,360 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Donaldson by 55.5% during the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 783,111 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $40,667,000 after purchasing an additional 279,484 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Donaldson by 206.7% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 380,099 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $18,298,000 after purchasing an additional 256,167 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in Donaldson by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,966,859 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $190,963,000 after purchasing an additional 239,595 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on DCI. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Donaldson from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. StockNews.com upgraded Donaldson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Donaldson from $59.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 1st.

DCI traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $61.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,543 shares, compared to its average volume of 305,552. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market cap of $7.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.53, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.22. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $59.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.15. Donaldson Company, Inc. has a 52-week low of $46.00 and a 52-week high of $61.94.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 5th were paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 2nd. Donaldson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.45%.

In other news, President Thomas R. Scalf sold 10,500 shares of Donaldson stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.95, for a total value of $639,975.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 26,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,594,817.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, President Thomas R. Scalf sold 10,500 shares of Donaldson stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.95, for a total value of $639,975.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 26,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,594,817.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Ajita G. Rajendra sold 1,206 shares of Donaldson stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.00, for a total value of $73,566.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,806 shares in the company, valued at $2,367,166. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 26,618 shares of company stock valued at $1,617,977 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.77% of the company’s stock.

Donaldson Co, Inc engages in the manufacture of filtration systems and replacement parts. It operates through the following segments: Engine Products and Industrial Products. The Engine Products segment includes replacement filters for both air and liquid filtration applications, air filtration systems, liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube and hydraulic applications, and exhaust and emissions systems.

