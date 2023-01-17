Hoylecohen LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Hoylecohen LLC lifted its stake in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,311 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Hoylecohen LLC’s holdings in Linde were worth $5,206,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Phraction Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Linde by 12.1% during the third quarter. Phraction Management LLC now owns 6,795 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,832,000 after acquiring an additional 735 shares in the last quarter. First National Trust Co raised its position in shares of Linde by 0.7% in the third quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 65,205 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $17,579,000 after acquiring an additional 481 shares during the period. PDS Planning Inc acquired a new position in shares of Linde in the third quarter worth about $302,000. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. increased its stake in shares of Linde by 15.8% during the third quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. now owns 4,442 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,198,000 after purchasing an additional 607 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aries Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Linde by 6.1% during the third quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 2,182 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $649,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.15% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LIN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Linde from $350.00 to $340.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Linde from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Linde to $260.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Linde to $360.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Linde from $370.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Linde has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $351.69.

Linde Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE LIN traded down $1.06 on Tuesday, reaching $333.05. 26,692 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,457,059. The stock has a market capitalization of $164.05 billion, a PE ratio of 44.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.88. Linde plc has a fifty-two week low of $262.47 and a fifty-two week high of $347.60. The company has a 50 day moving average of $330.33 and a 200 day moving average of $302.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Linde (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The basic materials company reported $3.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.94 by $0.16. Linde had a return on equity of 14.26% and a net margin of 11.39%. The company had revenue of $8.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.32 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.73 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Linde plc will post 12.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Linde Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 2nd were paid a $1.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $4.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. Linde’s payout ratio is 61.90%.

Insider Transactions at Linde

In other news, VP David P. Strauss sold 2,166 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.61, for a total transaction of $726,931.26. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 20,582 shares in the company, valued at $6,907,525.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Linde news, Director Stephen F. Angel sold 74,227 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.51, for a total value of $24,532,765.77. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 345,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $114,315,807.27. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP David P. Strauss sold 2,166 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.61, for a total transaction of $726,931.26. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 20,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,907,525.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Linde Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas and engineering company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

Further Reading

