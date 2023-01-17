Hoylecohen LLC Has $13.77 Million Holdings in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Hoylecohen LLC cut its holdings in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,021 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 125 shares during the quarter. BlackRock comprises 1.5% of Hoylecohen LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Hoylecohen LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $13,769,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of BLK. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. ACG Wealth acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Karp Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock in the third quarter valued at $31,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock in the second quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Coston McIsaac & Partners acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock in the second quarter valued at $34,000. 77.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
A number of research analysts recently commented on BLK shares. Bank of America cut their target price on BlackRock from $821.00 to $813.00 in a research note on Sunday. UBS Group cut BlackRock from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $700.00 to $585.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on BlackRock to $640.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on BlackRock in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $820.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on BlackRock from $716.00 to $666.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, BlackRock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $738.80.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 7th were issued a $4.88 dividend. This represents a $19.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 6th. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio is 57.50%.
In related news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 40,960 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $732.25, for a total value of $29,992,960.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 508,211 shares in the company, valued at $372,137,504.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other BlackRock news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 40,960 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $732.25, for a total value of $29,992,960.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 508,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $372,137,504.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Rachel Lord sold 3,950 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $773.41, for a total value of $3,054,969.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,319 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,433,997.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 60,860 shares of company stock worth $44,060,191 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.
BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.
