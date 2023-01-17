Hoylecohen LLC Has $13.77 Million Holdings in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Hoylecohen LLC cut its holdings in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,021 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 125 shares during the quarter. BlackRock comprises 1.5% of Hoylecohen LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Hoylecohen LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $13,769,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of BLK. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. ACG Wealth acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Karp Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock in the third quarter valued at $31,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock in the second quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Coston McIsaac & Partners acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock in the second quarter valued at $34,000. 77.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get BlackRock alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently commented on BLK shares. Bank of America cut their target price on BlackRock from $821.00 to $813.00 in a research note on Sunday. UBS Group cut BlackRock from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $700.00 to $585.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on BlackRock to $640.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on BlackRock in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $820.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on BlackRock from $716.00 to $666.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, BlackRock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $738.80.

BlackRock Trading Down 1.3 %

BlackRock Announces Dividend

BlackRock stock traded down $10.14 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $743.85. The stock had a trading volume of 12,665 shares, compared to its average volume of 607,661. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $720.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $667.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $111.73 billion, a PE ratio of 22.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.27. BlackRock, Inc. has a 12 month low of $503.12 and a 12 month high of $858.74. The company has a current ratio of 3.03, a quick ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 7th were issued a $4.88 dividend. This represents a $19.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 6th. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio is 57.50%.

Insider Activity at BlackRock

In related news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 40,960 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $732.25, for a total value of $29,992,960.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 508,211 shares in the company, valued at $372,137,504.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other BlackRock news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 40,960 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $732.25, for a total value of $29,992,960.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 508,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $372,137,504.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Rachel Lord sold 3,950 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $773.41, for a total value of $3,054,969.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,319 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,433,997.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 60,860 shares of company stock worth $44,060,191 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock Profile

(Get Rating)

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.