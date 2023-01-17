Hoylecohen LLC Purchases 1,270 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Hoylecohen LLC grew its position in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 49,052 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,270 shares during the period. Hoylecohen LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $5,954,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. TFO TDC LLC bought a new position in NVIDIA in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 40.8% during the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 183 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 313.6% during the third quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 273 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Founders Capital Management increased its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 121.0% during the second quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 221 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 61.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other NVIDIA news, Director John Dabiri sold 293 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Monday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.80, for a total value of $48,579.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $400,738.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 120,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.84, for a total transaction of $19,060,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,325,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,604,049.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John Dabiri sold 293 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.80, for a total transaction of $48,579.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $400,738.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 182,787 shares of company stock valued at $29,433,497 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 4.04% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Price Performance

NASDAQ NVDA traded up $5.93 on Tuesday, reaching $174.92. The company had a trading volume of 955,666 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,726,008. The company has a quick ratio of 2.74, a current ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $435.55 billion, a PE ratio of 71.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.42 and a beta of 1.77. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $159.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $152.55. NVIDIA Co. has a 12 month low of $108.13 and a 12 month high of $289.46.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.10). NVIDIA had a net margin of 20.85% and a return on equity of 30.75%. The company had revenue of $5.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.01 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current year.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.09%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is currently 6.81%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on NVDA shares. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $198.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. Cowen increased their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $200.00 to $220.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of NVIDIA to $170.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $210.00 price target (up previously from $205.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of NVIDIA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $205.80.

NVIDIA Company Profile

(Get Rating)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.