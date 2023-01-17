Hoylecohen LLC Reduces Stake in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Hoylecohen LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,354 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 79 shares during the quarter. Hoylecohen LLC’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $1,594,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. abrdn plc lifted its stake in shares of Lam Research by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 48,562 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $20,929,000 after buying an additional 1,006 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Lam Research by 117.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 1,807 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $770,000 after buying an additional 975 shares in the last quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Lam Research by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 23,120 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $8,461,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Terra Nova Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lam Research by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Terra Nova Asset Management LLC now owns 4,766 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,744,000 after buying an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lam Research by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 4,543 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,936,000 after buying an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. 81.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lam Research Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:LRCX traded down $6.15 on Tuesday, hitting $467.52. The company had a trading volume of 24,982 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,129,684. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $448.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $432.78. Lam Research Co. has a 1 year low of $299.59 and a 1 year high of $730.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.42.

Lam Research Announces Dividend

Lam Research ( NASDAQ:LRCX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The semiconductor company reported $10.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.54 by $0.88. Lam Research had a net margin of 26.96% and a return on equity of 74.74%. The firm had revenue of $5.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.91 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $8.36 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Lam Research Co. will post 34.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 14th were given a dividend of $1.725 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 13th. This represents a $6.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.79%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Lam Research to $430.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Lam Research from $700.00 to $560.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Lam Research from $429.00 to $404.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Summit Insights upgraded shares of Lam Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Lam Research in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Lam Research has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $497.59.

Insider Activity at Lam Research

In related news, EVP Richard A. Gottscho sold 3,540 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total transaction of $1,593,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,002,400. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Richard A. Gottscho sold 3,540 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total transaction of $1,593,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,002,400. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Abhijit Y. Talwalkar sold 880 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $429.72, for a total transaction of $378,153.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,343,526.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,420 shares of company stock valued at $1,971,154 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Lam Research Company Profile

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

