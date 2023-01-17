Hoylecohen LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Hoylecohen LLC trimmed its holdings in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,816 shares of the company’s stock after selling 529 shares during the period. Hoylecohen LLC’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $3,403,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Constellation Brands in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in Constellation Brands in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in Constellation Brands in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in Constellation Brands by 53.3% in the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new position in Constellation Brands in the 3rd quarter valued at $57,000. 84.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Constellation Brands

In related news, Chairman Robert Sands sold 3,700,002 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.06, for a total transaction of $884,522,478.12. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 24,347,294 shares in the company, valued at $5,820,464,103.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, major shareholder 2015 Business Holdings Lp Rht sold 1,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.06, for a total transaction of $239,060,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 350,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $83,671,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Robert Sands sold 3,700,002 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.06, for a total transaction of $884,522,478.12. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 24,347,294 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,820,464,103.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,705,145 shares of company stock worth $1,124,869,978 over the last 90 days. 16.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Constellation Brands Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of STZ stock traded down $0.62 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $224.38. The stock had a trading volume of 17,642 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,648,943. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $239.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $240.07. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 52-week low of $207.59 and a 52-week high of $261.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.41 billion, a PE ratio of 642.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 5th. The company reported $2.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.89 by ($0.06). Constellation Brands had a net margin of 0.98% and a return on equity of 19.69%. The firm had revenue of $2.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.12 EPS. Constellation Brands’s revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 10.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Constellation Brands Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 8th will be given a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 7th. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 914.31%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

STZ has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $249.00 to $245.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $298.00 to $277.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 6th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $288.00 to $278.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 9th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Constellation Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of Constellation Brands in a report on Monday, October 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $275.00 price objective for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $252.63.

Constellation Brands Profile

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands.

Featured Stories

