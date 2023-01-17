Hoylecohen LLC Trims Stock Position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

Hoylecohen LLC cut its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 36,498 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,290 shares during the period. Hoylecohen LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $2,209,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 0.5% during the second quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC now owns 31,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,180,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 11,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $752,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the period. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 20,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,261,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the period. Dowling & Yahnke LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 4,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the period. Finally, Hartline Investment Corp raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Hartline Investment Corp now owns 4,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the period.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF stock traded down $0.08 on Tuesday, reaching $69.89. The company had a trading volume of 1,101 shares, compared to its average volume of 405,578. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $67.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.45. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $59.74 and a 52-week high of $78.33.

