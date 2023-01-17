Hudson Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSON) CEO Jeffrey E. Eberwein Buys 500 Shares

Hudson Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSON – Get Rating) CEO Jeffrey E. Eberwein purchased 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $25.70 per share, for a total transaction of $12,850.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 260,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,694,104.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.
Hudson Global Stock Performance
Shares of Hudson Global stock traded down $0.33 on Tuesday, hitting $25.08. 8,501 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,450. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.00 million, a P/E ratio of 8.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 0.49. Hudson Global, Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.51 and a 52 week high of $44.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.96.
Hudson Global (NASDAQ:HSON – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The business services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.13). Hudson Global had a return on equity of 29.62% and a net margin of 4.53%. The business had revenue of $48.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.50 million. Research analysts expect that Hudson Global, Inc. will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hudson Global
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I assumed coverage on shares of Hudson Global in a report on Monday, November 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.50 price target on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Hudson Global from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th.
About Hudson Global
Hudson Global, Inc provides talent solutions for mid-to-large-cap multinational companies and government agencies under the Hudson RPO brand in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It offers recruitment process outsourcing (RPO) services, such as complete recruitment outsourcing, project-based outsourcing, contingent workforce solutions, and recruitment consulting for clients' permanent staff hires; and RPO contracting services, including outsourced professional contract staffing and managed services.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Hudson Global (HSON)
- United Airlines Soars Ahead of Earnings…Time to Deplane?
- Is Dividend King PPG Industries A Buy Before Earnings?
- Shocking New Documentary Exposes The Two Men Destroying America
- 3 Dividend Stocks For Passive Income
- UnitedHealth Group Stock: Is This The Bottom?
Receive News & Ratings for Hudson Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hudson Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.