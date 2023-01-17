Hudson Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSON) CEO Jeffrey E. Eberwein Buys 500 Shares

Hudson Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSON – Get Rating) CEO Jeffrey E. Eberwein purchased 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $25.70 per share, for a total transaction of $12,850.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 260,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,694,104.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Hudson Global Stock Performance

Shares of Hudson Global stock traded down $0.33 on Tuesday, hitting $25.08. 8,501 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,450. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.00 million, a P/E ratio of 8.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 0.49. Hudson Global, Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.51 and a 52 week high of $44.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.96.

Hudson Global (NASDAQ:HSON – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The business services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.13). Hudson Global had a return on equity of 29.62% and a net margin of 4.53%. The business had revenue of $48.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.50 million. Research analysts expect that Hudson Global, Inc. will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hudson Global

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in Hudson Global during the second quarter valued at $29,000. UBS Group AG increased its position in Hudson Global by 241.4% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,502 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 1,062 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Hudson Global by 8.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,929 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $404,000 after acquiring an additional 757 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in Hudson Global by 31.9% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 11,638 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $365,000 after acquiring an additional 2,814 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Hudson Global during the second quarter valued at $539,000. Institutional investors own 60.64% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I assumed coverage on shares of Hudson Global in a report on Monday, November 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.50 price target on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Hudson Global from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th.

About Hudson Global

Hudson Global, Inc provides talent solutions for mid-to-large-cap multinational companies and government agencies under the Hudson RPO brand in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It offers recruitment process outsourcing (RPO) services, such as complete recruitment outsourcing, project-based outsourcing, contingent workforce solutions, and recruitment consulting for clients' permanent staff hires; and RPO contracting services, including outsourced professional contract staffing and managed services.

