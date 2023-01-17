Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC Boosts Stake in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) by 15.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,158 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 940 shares during the quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $582,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Capital World Investors grew its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 32.8% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 9,130,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $904,564,000 after buying an additional 2,256,475 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 2.0% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 8,070,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $775,626,000 after buying an additional 160,953 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 4.7% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,575,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $651,464,000 after buying an additional 294,366 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 9.7% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,431,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $521,988,000 after buying an additional 479,207 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 1.1% in the second quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 4,664,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,337,000 after buying an additional 50,550 shares in the last quarter. 78.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently commented on RTX shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $124.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Citigroup began coverage on Raytheon Technologies in a report on Thursday, December 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $104.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $117.00 to $106.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Raytheon Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $115.00 to $105.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $98.00 to $96.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Raytheon Technologies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.43.

In other Raytheon Technologies news, EVP Dantaya M. Williams sold 1,206 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.01, for a total transaction of $110,964.06. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $974,937.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, EVP Dantaya M. Williams sold 1,206 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.01, for a total value of $110,964.06. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $974,937.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Gregory Hayes sold 4,260 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.16, for a total value of $422,421.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 453,685 shares in the company, valued at $44,987,404.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 10,506 shares of company stock valued at $1,012,702 in the last quarter. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:RTX traded up $0.30 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $98.98. 26,528 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,690,613. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $98.45 and its 200-day moving average is $92.98. The stock has a market cap of $145.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.82. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 1-year low of $80.27 and a 1-year high of $106.02.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.10. Raytheon Technologies had a return on equity of 9.36% and a net margin of 6.76%. The firm had revenue of $16.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.26 EPS. Raytheon Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Raytheon Technologies announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Monday, December 12th that permits the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 4.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

