Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC Makes New $516,000 Investment in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IMCG)

Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IMCG – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 10,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $516,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 4.2% in the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 163,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,252,000 after acquiring an additional 6,648 shares during the last quarter. James J. Burns & Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the third quarter worth $2,159,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD boosted its position in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 21.9% during the third quarter. Allegheny Financial Group LTD now owns 8,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $447,000 after buying an additional 1,597 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 29.5% during the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 295,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,889,000 after buying an additional 67,323 shares during the last quarter. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at $44,000.

iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $56.90. 141 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 126,711. iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $48.44 and a 1 year high of $67.49. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.84.

