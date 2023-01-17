Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC Purchases 135 Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC boosted its position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 22,652 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $1,782,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NEE. Public Investment Fund purchased a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the second quarter worth about $493,266,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in NextEra Energy by 9,209.8% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,935,593 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $151,770,000 after buying an additional 1,914,802 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in NextEra Energy by 34.7% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 6,737,043 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $431,713,000 after purchasing an additional 1,735,904 shares in the last quarter. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd boosted its position in NextEra Energy by 55.4% in the 2nd quarter. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 3,458,279 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $267,878,000 after purchasing an additional 1,233,270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PointState Capital LP boosted its position in NextEra Energy by 15,909.2% in the 2nd quarter. PointState Capital LP now owns 841,763 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $65,203,000 after purchasing an additional 836,505 shares in the last quarter. 76.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have commented on NEE shares. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on NextEra Energy from $93.00 to $89.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on NextEra Energy in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on NextEra Energy from $89.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on NextEra Energy from $97.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on NextEra Energy to $89.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $94.20.

NYSE NEE traded up $1.47 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $86.15. The stock had a trading volume of 97,754 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,299,697. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $84.05 and its 200 day moving average is $82.96. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $67.22 and a twelve month high of $91.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $171.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.65, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.48.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.06. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 12.27% and a net margin of 19.30%. The firm had revenue of $6.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.75 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 53.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other NextEra Energy news, EVP Robert Coffey sold 2,908 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.19, for a total value of $227,376.52. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $898,324.91. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Robert Coffey sold 2,908 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.19, for a total transaction of $227,376.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,489 shares in the company, valued at approximately $898,324.91. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Miguel Arechabala sold 21,231 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.37, for a total value of $1,812,490.47. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 29,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,559,392.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 46,617 shares of company stock valued at $3,962,217 in the last three months. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

