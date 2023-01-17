Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC Purchases 2,075 Shares of Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO)

Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO – Get Rating) by 15.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,475 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,075 shares during the period. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Southern Copper were worth $691,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new stake in Southern Copper in the first quarter worth $29,000. American Research & Management Co. purchased a new position in Southern Copper during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Southern Copper during the first quarter valued at $46,000. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in Southern Copper during the second quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Southern Copper during the second quarter valued at $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.03% of the company’s stock.

Southern Copper Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:SCCO traded down $1.84 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $75.22. 18,134 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,160,569. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $61.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.80. The firm has a market cap of $58.15 billion, a PE ratio of 23.14 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 3.34 and a quick ratio of 2.63. Southern Copper Co. has a 52 week low of $42.42 and a 52 week high of $79.32.

Southern Copper Cuts Dividend

Southern Copper ( NYSE:SCCO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.32 billion. Southern Copper had a return on equity of 32.37% and a net margin of 25.56%. On average, equities analysts expect that Southern Copper Co. will post 3.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 9th were issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 8th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.66%. Southern Copper’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.06%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Southern Copper from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Southern Copper from $40.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. StockNews.com upgraded Southern Copper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. Grupo Santander upgraded Southern Copper from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $69.00 in a report on Monday, November 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Southern Copper from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.00.

Southern Copper Profile

Southern Copper Corporation engages in mining, exploring, smelting, and refining copper and other minerals in Peru, Mexico, Argentina, Ecuador, and Chile. The company is involved in the mining, milling, and flotation of copper ore to produce copper and molybdenum concentrates; smelting of copper concentrates to produce blister and anode copper; refining of anode copper to produce copper cathodes; production of molybdenum concentrate and sulfuric acid; production of refined silver, gold, and other materials; and mining and processing of zinc and lead.

See Also

