Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC Raises Stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC)

Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC – Get Rating) by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 130,639 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,662 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF makes up approximately 2.4% of Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC owned about 0.09% of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF worth $9,274,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Core Alternative Capital bought a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $113,000. CFO4Life Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 44,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,372,000 after acquiring an additional 3,030 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $664,000. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp bought a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $304,000. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC bought a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $57,000.

Get Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF alerts:

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:GSLC traded up $0.33 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $79.42. 982 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 330,722. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $69.51 and a 52-week high of $92.47. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $78.07 and a 200 day moving average of $77.67.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GSLC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.