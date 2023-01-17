Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC Sells 625 Shares of Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO)

Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC lowered its position in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,842 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 625 shares during the period. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Brown & Brown were worth $893,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BRO. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its stake in shares of Brown & Brown by 407.3% in the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 487 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of Brown & Brown by 259.0% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 499 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC raised its holdings in Brown & Brown by 82.2% in the second quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 503 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in Brown & Brown by 2,485.0% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 517 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Brown & Brown by 104.4% during the second quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 558 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Brown & Brown alerts:

Brown & Brown Stock Up 0.5 %

Brown & Brown stock traded up $0.30 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $61.57. The stock had a trading volume of 5,080 shares, compared to its average volume of 850,262. Brown & Brown, Inc. has a 12 month low of $52.91 and a 12 month high of $74.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $57.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market cap of $17.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.89 and a beta of 0.74.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Brown & Brown ( NYSE:BRO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $927.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $943.59 million. Brown & Brown had a net margin of 18.42% and a return on equity of 14.67%. Brown & Brown’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.58 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Brown & Brown, Inc. will post 2.24 EPS for the current year.

BRO has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com downgraded Brown & Brown from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Brown & Brown in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James lowered their target price on Brown & Brown from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Brown & Brown to $62.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Brown & Brown from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 7th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.33.

About Brown & Brown

(Get Rating)

Brown & Brown, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States, Bermuda, Canada, Ireland, the United Kingdom, and the Cayman Islands. It operates through four segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services. The Retail segment offers property and casualty, employee benefits insurance products, personal insurance products, specialties insurance products, loss control survey and analysis, consultancy, and claims processing services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BRO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Brown & Brown Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brown & Brown and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.