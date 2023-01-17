Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC Sells 66 Shares of Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL)

Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,159 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 66 shares during the quarter. Texas Pacific Land comprises 1.5% of Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Texas Pacific Land were worth $5,618,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TPL. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Texas Pacific Land by 8.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 629,117 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $850,635,000 after purchasing an additional 47,484 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Texas Pacific Land by 10.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 300,942 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $406,906,000 after buying an additional 28,028 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Texas Pacific Land by 17.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 153,483 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $207,526,000 after buying an additional 22,265 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Texas Pacific Land in the third quarter valued at about $28,574,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP raised its stake in Texas Pacific Land by 1,016.3% in the second quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 16,755 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $24,932,000 after buying an additional 15,254 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.95% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Texas Pacific Land in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Texas Pacific Land stock traded up $8.53 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $2,117.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 96 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,939. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2,449.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2,062.33. Texas Pacific Land Co. has a 52-week low of $946.29 and a 52-week high of $2,739.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.31 and a beta of 1.97.

Texas Pacific Land (NYSE:TPL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $16.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $14.38 by $2.44. The firm had revenue of $191.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $175.67 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Texas Pacific Land Co. will post 59.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 8th were paid a $3.00 dividend. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 7th. Texas Pacific Land’s payout ratio is 21.80%.

Texas Pacific Land Corporation engages in the land and resource management, and water services and operations businesses. The company's Land and Resource Management segment manages approximately 880,000 acres of land. This segment also holds own a 1/128th nonparticipating perpetual oil and gas royalty interest (NPRI) under approximately 85,000 acres of land; a 1/16th NPRI under approximately 371,000 acres of land; and approximately 4,000 additional net royalty acres located in the western part of Texas.

