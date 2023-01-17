Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. Purchases 3,100 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) by 20.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,600 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares during the quarter. Netflix makes up approximately 0.8% of Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Netflix were worth $4,379,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Gould Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Netflix in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Tevis Investment Management grew its position in Netflix by 133.3% during the second quarter. Tevis Investment Management now owns 175 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Urban Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Netflix during the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Horan Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 415.8% in the 2nd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 196 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Netflix by 20,000.0% in the 2nd quarter. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd now owns 201 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Netflix alerts:

Netflix Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NFLX stock opened at $331.85 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $300.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $256.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $147.68 billion, a PE ratio of 29.83, a PEG ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.27. Netflix, Inc. has a 52-week low of $162.71 and a 52-week high of $538.37.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The Internet television network reported $3.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.99. Netflix had a return on equity of 27.64% and a net margin of 16.03%. The firm had revenue of $7.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.84 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.19 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Cowen set a $405.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Benchmark increased their target price on Netflix from $157.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Macquarie lifted their price target on Netflix from $230.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Cfra raised shares of Netflix from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 29th. Finally, Cowen increased their target price on shares of Netflix to $405.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $316.74.

Netflix Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NFLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.