Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. Sells 25,900 Shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Rating) by 35.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 46,500 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 25,900 shares during the period. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc.’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $3,501,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Trust Co. of Vermont grew its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 1,033.3% during the third quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 340 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC bought a new position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 1,207.7% during the second quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 340 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.12% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays downgraded LyondellBasell Industries from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $95.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Mizuho raised their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $88.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on LyondellBasell Industries in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp raised their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $65.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $80.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, LyondellBasell Industries currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $94.42.

LyondellBasell Industries Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of LYB stock opened at $93.73 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.20. LyondellBasell Industries has a twelve month low of $71.46 and a twelve month high of $117.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $84.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $83.76.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.96 by ($1.00). The firm had revenue of $12.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.28 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 39.88% and a net margin of 8.03%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that LyondellBasell Industries will post 12.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LyondellBasell Industries Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 28th were issued a dividend of $1.19 per share. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 25th. LyondellBasell Industries’s payout ratio is presently 36.87%.

LyondellBasell Industries Profile

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

Featured Articles

