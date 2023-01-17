Iberdrola (OTCMKTS:IBDRY) PT Raised to €10.50

Iberdrola (OTCMKTS:IBDRY – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €9.50 ($10.33) to €10.50 ($11.41) in a report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Iberdrola from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Iberdrola from €14.00 ($15.22) to €14.10 ($15.33) in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. Societe Generale lowered shares of Iberdrola from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Iberdrola from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Iberdrola from €12.75 ($13.86) to €11.80 ($12.83) and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $12.25.

Get Iberdrola alerts:

Iberdrola Stock Down 0.5 %

IBDRY stock opened at $47.37 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.50. Iberdrola has a one year low of $35.15 and a one year high of $49.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

Iberdrola Cuts Dividend

Iberdrola ( OTCMKTS:IBDRY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The utilities provider reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $13.58 billion for the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that Iberdrola will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.577 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.1%.

Iberdrola Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Iberdrola, SA engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and supply of electricity in Spain and internationally. It generates and markets electrical power using renewable sources, such as onshore and offshore wind, hydro, solar photovoltaic, combined cycle gas, nuclear, and biomass, as well as through installation of batteries.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Iberdrola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iberdrola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.