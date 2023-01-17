ICL Group (NYSE:ICL) Shares Gap Up to $7.61

ICL Group Ltd (NYSE:ICL – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $7.61, but opened at $7.85. ICL Group shares last traded at $7.92, with a volume of 18,827 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ICL has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ICL Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of ICL Group from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of ICL Group from $12.00 to $8.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of ICL Group from $10.00 to $9.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.67.

ICL Group Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.67, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $7.88 and its 200 day moving average is $8.70.

ICL Group Cuts Dividend

ICL Group ( NYSE:ICL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.47 billion. ICL Group had a net margin of 21.19% and a return on equity of 45.26%. On average, analysts predict that ICL Group Ltd will post 1.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 30th were issued a dividend of $0.2435 per share. This represents a $0.97 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.34%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 29th. ICL Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.79%.

Institutional Trading of ICL Group

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Barclays PLC raised its position in ICL Group by 325,000.0% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,251 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 3,250 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in ICL Group by 1,482.8% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,403 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 3,188 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new position in ICL Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in ICL Group by 1,091.3% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,002 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 2,750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in ICL Group by 26.4% during the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 5,075 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,059 shares in the last quarter. 14.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ICL Group

ICL Group Ltd. engages in the manufacture of mineral-based products for the agriculture, food, and engineered materials markets. Its products include potash and phosphate fertilizers, specialty fertilizers, functional ingredients, flame retardants and magnesia products. The company was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

Further Reading

