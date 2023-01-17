IGM Biosciences (NASDAQ:IGMS) Shares Gap Up to $25.33

Shares of IGM Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IGMS – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $25.33, but opened at $25.99. IGM Biosciences shares last traded at $24.67, with a volume of 58 shares trading hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on IGMS shares. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on IGM Biosciences from $27.00 to $22.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on shares of IGM Biosciences from $58.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of IGM Biosciences in a research note on Monday, October 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective (down from $61.00) on shares of IGM Biosciences in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, IGM Biosciences presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.90.

IGM Biosciences Trading Down 0.9 %

The business has a fifty day moving average of $19.96 and a 200-day moving average of $20.06.

Insider Activity

IGM Biosciences ( NASDAQ:IGMS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($1.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.45) by $0.13. The business had revenue of $0.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.39 million. Analysts anticipate that IGM Biosciences, Inc. will post -5.73 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Fred Schwarzer sold 1,258 shares of IGM Biosciences stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.57, for a total value of $27,135.06. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 32,729 shares in the company, valued at approximately $705,964.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Fred Schwarzer sold 1,258 shares of IGM Biosciences stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.57, for a total value of $27,135.06. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 32,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $705,964.53. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Misbah Tahir sold 3,801 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $76,020.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $541,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 26,018 shares of company stock worth $503,228. Insiders own 55.96% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of IGM Biosciences

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IGMS. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in IGM Biosciences by 94.5% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 66,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,508,000 after buying an additional 32,231 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of IGM Biosciences by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 12,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after buying an additional 606 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC purchased a new position in shares of IGM Biosciences during the 3rd quarter valued at $265,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of IGM Biosciences by 18.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 221,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,047,000 after acquiring an additional 34,689 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of IGM Biosciences in the third quarter worth $211,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.41% of the company’s stock.

About IGM Biosciences

IGM Biosciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops Immunoglobulin M (IgM) antibodies for the treatment of cancer, infectious diseases, and autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. The company's lead product candidate is IGM-2323, a bispecific IgM antibody that is in Phase 2 clinical trials to treat patients with relapsed/refractory B cell Non-Hodgkin's lymphoma (NHL).

