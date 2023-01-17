IMAC (NASDAQ:IMAC) Shares Up 12.1%

IMAC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMAC – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 12.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $0.36 and last traded at $0.35. 253,881 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 64% from the average session volume of 708,132 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.31.

IMAC Trading Up 12.1 %

The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.49.

Get IMAC alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IMAC. State Street Corp bought a new position in IMAC during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. IAM Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of IMAC in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of IMAC in the 2nd quarter valued at about $55,000. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of IMAC by 38.2% in the 2nd quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 120,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 33,264 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of IMAC by 70.5% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,691,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $641,000 after buying an additional 699,413 shares in the last quarter. 24.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

IMAC Company Profile

IMAC Holdings, Inc owns, manages, and subleases a chain of innovative medical advancements and care regeneration centers in the United States. The company's outpatient medical clinics provide regenerative, orthopedic, and minimally invasive procedures and therapies to patients with sports injuries, ligament and tendon damage, and other related soft tissue conditions, as well as back, knee, and joint pains.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for IMAC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IMAC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.