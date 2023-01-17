Indivior (OTCMKTS:INVVY) Hits New 12-Month High at $24.50

Indivior PLC (OTCMKTS:INVVY – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $24.50 and last traded at $24.50, with a volume of 5602 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $24.00.

Separately, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Indivior from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 24th.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $22.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.67 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

Indivior PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of buprenorphine-based prescription drugs for the treatment of opioid dependence and co-occurring disorders. The company's product pipeline focuses on treating opioid use disorder, addiction, and schizophrenia.

