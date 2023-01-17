Insider Buying: Merrimack Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MACK) Director Purchases 100,000 Shares of Stock

Merrimack Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MACK – Get Rating) Director Noah G. Levy acquired 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $11.90 per share, for a total transaction of $1,190,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,119,586 shares in the company, valued at $13,323,073.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 2.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ MACK traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $11.85. 165,490 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 301,229. The stock has a market capitalization of $158.91 million, a P/E ratio of -107.82 and a beta of 1.88. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.89. Merrimack Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.00 and a twelve month high of $13.66.

Merrimack Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MACK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Merrimack Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $84,000. Yakira Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Merrimack Pharmaceuticals by 30.6% in the 2nd quarter. Yakira Capital Management Inc. now owns 115,821 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $689,000 after purchasing an additional 27,138 shares in the last quarter. Sepio Capital LP raised its stake in Merrimack Pharmaceuticals by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sepio Capital LP now owns 316,313 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,882,000 after purchasing an additional 19,767 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Merrimack Pharmaceuticals by 228.5% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,100,994 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,129,000 after purchasing an additional 765,886 shares during the period. Finally, Western Standard LLC increased its holdings in shares of Merrimack Pharmaceuticals by 8.3% during the second quarter. Western Standard LLC now owns 1,269,558 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,554,000 after purchasing an additional 97,095 shares during the period. 59.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Merrimack Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

About Merrimack Pharmaceuticals

Merrimack Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The company was incorporated in 1993 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

