Insider Buying: Merrimack Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MACK) Director Purchases 100,000 Shares of Stock

Merrimack Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MACK – Get Rating) Director Noah G. Levy acquired 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $11.90 per share, for a total transaction of $1,190,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,119,586 shares in the company, valued at $13,323,073.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.
Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 2.1 %
Shares of NASDAQ MACK traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $11.85. 165,490 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 301,229. The stock has a market capitalization of $158.91 million, a P/E ratio of -107.82 and a beta of 1.88. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.89. Merrimack Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.00 and a twelve month high of $13.66.
Merrimack Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MACK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.
Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Merrimack Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.
Merrimack Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The company was incorporated in 1993 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.
