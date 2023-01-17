Insider Selling: ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD) Director Sells 12,500 Shares of Stock

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD – Get Rating) Director Laura Brege sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.25, for a total transaction of $228,125.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 1.9 %

NASDAQ:ACAD traded down $0.35 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $18.05. 1,044,429 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,185,713. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.24 and a 12-month high of $28.06. The business has a 50-day moving average of $15.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.01.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.01. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 42.49% and a negative return on equity of 47.09%. The company had revenue of $130.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $139.04 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.09) earnings per share. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 208,749 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,323,000 after buying an additional 8,717 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 7.4% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 531,517 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,696,000 after buying an additional 36,708 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC raised its holdings in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 243.4% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 188,163 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,078,000 after buying an additional 133,376 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 2.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,778,871 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $110,902,000 after buying an additional 184,921 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $17,775,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.79% of the company’s stock.

ACAD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. They set a “hold” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, ACADIA Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.44.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of small molecule drugs that address unmet medical needs in central nervous system disorders. The company offers NUPLAZID (pimavanserin) for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson's disease psychosis.

Read More

