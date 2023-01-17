Insider Selling: John Wiley & Sons, Inc. (NYSE:WLY) EVP Sells 11,450 Shares of Stock

John Wiley & Sons, Inc. (NYSE:WLY – Get Rating) EVP Aref Matin sold 11,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.51, for a total value of $498,189.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,166 shares in the company, valued at $355,302.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

John Wiley & Sons Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of WLY stock traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $44.29. The company had a trading volume of 3,404 shares, compared to its average volume of 192,934. The company has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.19 and a beta of 0.98. John Wiley & Sons, Inc. has a twelve month low of $36.57 and a twelve month high of $57.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.76. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.55.

John Wiley & Sons (NYSE:WLY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 7th. The company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $514.84 million during the quarter. John Wiley & Sons had a return on equity of 18.27% and a net margin of 4.79%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that John Wiley & Sons, Inc. will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

John Wiley & Sons Cuts Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On John Wiley & Sons

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 27th were given a $0.347 dividend. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 23rd. John Wiley & Sons’s payout ratio is currently 79.43%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WLY. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of John Wiley & Sons in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of John Wiley & Sons in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of John Wiley & Sons in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in shares of John Wiley & Sons in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of John Wiley & Sons in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors own 72.99% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, TheStreet upgraded John Wiley & Sons from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th.

John Wiley & Sons Company Profile

John Wiley & Sons, Inc engages in the provision of research and learning materials. It operates through the following segments: Research Publishing & Platforms, Academic & Professional Learning, and Education Services. The Research Publishing & Platforms segment provides scientific, technical, medical, and scholarly journals, as well as related content and services to academic, corporate, and government libraries, learned societies, and individual researchers and other professionals.

