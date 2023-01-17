Insider Selling: Privia Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVA) Director Sells 6,038 Shares of Stock

Privia Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVA – Get Rating) Director William M. Sullivan sold 6,038 shares of Privia Health Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.02, for a total transaction of $151,070.76. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,826,930 shares in the company, valued at approximately $145,789,788.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Privia Health Group Stock Up 4.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ PRVA traded up $1.07 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $26.68. 969,585 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 846,648. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a PE ratio of -74.11 and a beta of 0.67. Privia Health Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.99 and a 52-week high of $44.64.

Privia Health Group (NASDAQ:PRVA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Privia Health Group had a negative net margin of 3.02% and a negative return on equity of 6.82%. The company had revenue of $342.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $323.66 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Privia Health Group, Inc. will post -0.26 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Privia Health Group

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on PRVA shares. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of Privia Health Group from $50.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 11th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Privia Health Group in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Privia Health Group to $41.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. SVB Leerink cut their price target on shares of Privia Health Group from $46.00 to $39.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of Privia Health Group from $50.00 to $43.00 in a report on Friday, November 11th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Privia Health Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.46.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Privia Health Group in the first quarter worth $210,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Privia Health Group by 60.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 33,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $905,000 after acquiring an additional 12,732 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Privia Health Group by 8.8% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 13,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,000 after purchasing an additional 1,131 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Privia Health Group by 200.9% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 23,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $635,000 after purchasing an additional 15,852 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Privia Health Group by 124.7% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 36,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $986,000 after purchasing an additional 20,464 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.83% of the company’s stock.

Privia Health Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Privia Health Group, Inc operates as a national physician-enablement company in the United States. The company collaborates with medical groups, health plans, and health systems to optimize physician practices, enhance patient experiences, and reward doctors for delivering care in-person and virtual settings.

