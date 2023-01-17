Insider Selling: Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U) CMO Sells 797 Shares of Stock

Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U – Get Rating) CMO Carol W. Carpenter sold 797 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.03, for a total transaction of $25,527.91. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 432,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,868,221.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Unity Software Trading Up 2.6 %

Unity Software stock traded up $0.81 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $32.38. 8,706,033 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,445,073. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 3.41 and a current ratio of 3.41. Unity Software Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.22 and a fifty-two week high of $120.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.01 and a beta of 2.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $31.55 and its 200-day moving average is $35.72.

Get Unity Software alerts:

Unity Software (NYSE:U – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50) by ($0.17). Unity Software had a negative net margin of 63.17% and a negative return on equity of 26.00%. The business had revenue of $322.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $323.33 million. On average, analysts predict that Unity Software Inc. will post -1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several equities analysts recently commented on U shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $36.00 target price on shares of Unity Software in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Unity Software from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Wedbush lowered their price target on shares of Unity Software from $70.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of Unity Software from $60.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, BTIG Research lowered shares of Unity Software from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.38.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cerity Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Unity Software by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 5,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Unity Software by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 18,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,877,000 after buying an additional 298 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. raised its holdings in Unity Software by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 3,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 333 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Unity Software by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $431,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. Finally, Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management raised its holdings in Unity Software by 18.9% during the 1st quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 2,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after buying an additional 380 shares during the period. 82.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Unity Software Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Unity Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unity Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.